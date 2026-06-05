CHARLOTTE — Banana Ball is back in the Queen City.

The Banana Ball Championship League is taking place at Truist Feild through June 7th. It consists of six teams, including the Savannah Bananas. However, just Firefighters and Texas Tailgaters are in town for a three-game series.

Banana Ball World Tour Banana Ball World Tour makes stop in Queen City (WSOC.)

Thousands of people took to Uptown to take in the action Thursday night.

“I love just going out there, doing your thing, and having fun,“ fan Scott Fritz said. “I think it just brings the love of the game back to what it used to be. Only caring about the numbers.”

The Savannah Bananas were in Charlotte last summer as they sold out Bank of America Stadium in during their world tour.

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