Truck driver saves woman from alleged fake cop in South Carolina kidnapping attempt

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — An attempted kidnapping in South Carolina was caught on camera.

It happened last week in Aiken County, South Carolina.

In the video, a handcuffed woman was captured running for her life down a highway.

That woman was escaping from a man who allegedly posed as a police officer.

Officials said the key to the woman’s escape was a truck driver who saw her being chased by a car.

>>> In the video at the top of the page, Channel 9’s Evan Donovan explains what led up to the dramatic rescue.

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