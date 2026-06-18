CEO leaves fintech to take helm at Truist

CHARLOTTE — Michael P. Lyons will succeed Bill Rogers as the Charlotte bank’s president and chief executive officer, effective Sept. 1, Truist said on Monday.

Rogers has served as Truist’s CEO since 2021 and as chairman since 2022. He will transition to executive chair until his retirement in April 2027 as part of a planned leadership succession.

Lyons has over three decades in the financial services industry and a proven track record of competitive innovation, a Truist spokesperson said.

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