Parent seen on video pushing down referee at youth wrestling tournament

CONCORD, N.C. — A video shows a parent pushing down a referee to the ground during a youth wrestling tournament at the Great Wolf Lodge in Concord.

The referee, who wanted to be identified as only Sean, said he has spent decades dedicated to the sport.

It was the championship match for a middle school weight class at last weekend’s wrestling tournament.

Sean blew the whistle for a potentially dangerous move.

“I blew the whistle, made the signal for potentially dangerous,” Sean said. “And then I stood up, and I noticed the wrestler and (the wrestler in) white is still holding the leg in the same position. And that’s when you hear me shout, ‘Let go of the leg.’”

Sean said safety is a priority.

“That’s really my number one job in kids matches, is to make sure that nobody gets hurt,” Sean said.

The parent of the wrestler in white, Joshua Hammond, took to the mat himself and push Sean to the ground.

Hammond faces charges of assault on a sports official.

Tony Johnson, the father, and coach of the wrestler in red, said it was a teaching moment for his son and other athletes

“In our program, we call it the life of C’s, and what that is, is choices and consequences, and for every choice you make in life, there is a consequence,” Johnson said.

Hammond didn’t respond for comment.

