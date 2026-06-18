CEOs confess their quirky habits at CBJ event

CHARLOTTE — As an HR and administrative executive, Andrea Smith built the systems at Bank of America Corp. that led to its robust talent development and retention strategies. In the second act of her executive career, Smith turned her considerable administrative skill toward rebooting the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance.

“I was so fortunate to get to work for a company that shared my values, and that was really leveraging our banking platform to change lives for the better,” says Smith, who retired in December 2021 as chief administrative officer at Bank of America. “That’s where my passion has always lain for everyone that’s been in this community, and I got the privilege of doing it through the bank.”

“At the end of the day, I decided I had a responsibility to our community to step into this role and do what I can do,” she continued.

Smith’s remarks came as part of CBJ’s Most Admired CEO Awards event held June 11 at The Westin. As each honoree came to the stage to accept their award, they revealed an “un-CEO-like” habit or practice that makes them a better leader.

Read more and see photos of the event on CBJ’s website here.

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