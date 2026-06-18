Homicide investigation underway in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a homicide in northwest Charlotte Thursday morning.

Police say it happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the 6800 block of Ciera Nichole Court.

When they arrived on scene, police say they discovered a victim with apparent trauma. The Charlotte Fire Department pronounced the person dead on scene.

CMPD says this was an isolated domestic incident. Investigators are not looking for any suspects.

No other information has been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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