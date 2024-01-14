CFD: Apartment fire sends on person to hospital with serious injuries

CHARLOTTE — A northeast Charlotte apartment complex caught fire on Saturday evening sending one person to the hospital.

STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE: 2100 block Prospect Dr. 30 Charlotte firefighters controlled the fire in 35 minutes. One civilian patient being transported to area hospital with serious injuries. The fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/5GDZRFnlEV — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) January 14, 2024

Crews with the Charlotte Fire Department (CFD) were called to a complex on Prospect Drive off Tom Hunter Road for an apartment fire.

At the scene, responding firefighters could see smoke coming from inside the complex.

The department says 30 firefighters were able to put the fire out in 35 minutes.

MEDIC took one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

The department says the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

