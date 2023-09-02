MEDIC: 1 killed, 2 injured in east Charlotte fire

CHARLOTTE — One person is dead and two others were injured after a structure fire in east Charlotte on Saturday.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, firefighters were called to Faires Road to help the Robinson Volunteer Fire and Rescue around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

MEDIC says one person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to Midland Fire and Rescue, one of those injured was a firefighter.

Officials have not released the cause of the fire or the amount of damage it caused.

Firefighters are still working to put out the fire, the public is asked to use caution in the area.

