CFD: South Charlotte house fire ‘likely caused by lightning’

CHARLOTTE — A home in south Charlotte may have been scarred by lightning from a storm that rolled over the area early Thursday morning.

The Charlotte Fire Department shared pictures of a house on Huntcliff Drive in south Charlotte, saying that 30 firefighters were called for a fire around 4:25 a.m.

The department says it’s likely that the fire was caused by a lightning strike to the chimney. One photo shared by firefighters shows a visible crack and a charred section of the home near the chimney.

Nobody was hurt in the fire, according to CFD. The fire caused about $90,000 worth of damage inside the home.

After the first wave of thunderstorms passed over Charlotte Wednesday afternoon, another round rolled in just before the fire was reported.

