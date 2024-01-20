Local

CFD working to extinguish house fire in east Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — A house in the Windsor Park neighborhood of east Charlotte caught fire Saturday morning, Charlotte Fire Department said.

Firefighters saw smoke when they arrived at the 2300 block of Amesbury Avenue around 9:40 a.m. on Saturday.

At the time this article was published, Charlotte Fire was actively working to control the fire.

Details are limited at this time, but when a cause and damage total are released, this article will be updated.

Channel 9 asked MEDIC if anyone was injured in the fire. As of 9:56 a.m., there were no patients.

Check this article for updates as they come in to the Channel 9 newsroom.

