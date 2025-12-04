Ch. 9 interview: Venus Williams on Charlotte Invitational, Madison Keys, and her journey with Serena

CHARLOTTE — More than 30 years in the game, and 49 titles later, Venus Williams is proven under pressure -- now, the most decorated tennis player in Olympic history is in the Queen City to play a match against the reigning Australian Open champion, Madison Keys.

Ahead of her match at the Charlotte Invitational, Williams sat down with Channel 9 Sports Reporter DaShawn Brown to talk about her storied career and her anticipated match with Keys.

DaShawn Brown: I think people would be surprised to hear that even at this stage in your career - with all you’ve accomplished - that you still carry that pressure. Where does that come from?

Venus Williams: “You know, I haven’t played a match in a while. It’s been a few months. I’m also going to be testing myself, but I hope I’ll be pleasantly surprised.”

Brown: Speaking of Madison, have you heard the story of how she got her start in tennis?

Williams: "It’s very cool … Last night I found out which dress it was, she said she saw this person on TV playing in a tennis dress and said, ‘Mom, I want this dress’ ... and [she] said you’ve got to play tennis if you want this dress. Now she’s here, Grand Slam champion, a great American player and very cool, so I’m glad I wore that dress."

Brown: What you represent to the sport and for so many of us, I’ll include myself in that category, how do you receive that?

Williams: “It’s kind of surreal. It’s like OK, I hear that this is true ... when you first start playing, you just want to win the big title, be your best; but when all those other things come with it like that, it’s incredible.”

Brown: For you, what’s driving the desire to continue playing this game?

Williams: “I don’t imagine the future without tennis so at some point, even if I’m never on tour, I’ll still be hitting the ball. And so while I’m still hitting the ball well, it’s like why not.

It wasn’t easy to come back and play after two years off. It was stressful.

But I started to realize people were really happy for me and rooting for me and it was great to take that out there with me and I think it took a lot of pressure off. So yeah, I still have love, I love what I do. I’ll never play a full schedule, but I’ll show up here and there."

Brown: I was listening to both you and Serena reflect on your podcast about that internal motivator … I heard her share it was more of a chip and some of the outside noise that would fuel her engine and for you, the focus was always on you. How did you develop that mindset?

Williams: “Each person is different, and we all get to the same place in different ways, and I think we learned so much about each other in this podcast. I didn’t realize she had a chip on her shoulder … or a Dorito … I didn’t realize that. I was able to take what she said out on the court with me and like, oh wow this can motivate me in a different way.“

Brown: Having her beside you through this journey, how did that impact you?

Williams: “Honestly, I can’t imagine any professional athlete not playing with their sibling by their side. That’s my normal and I realize it’s very abnormal. But that’s our normal. It’s an incredible journey, you’re never alone, and also she is my inspiration and you would think it would be the other way around because I’m the older sister. I’m supposed to be the leader, but she has completely inspired me even if she never picks up a racket again and won’t practice with me.”

Brown: She won’t?

Williams, with a smile: “No. She’s supposed to practice with me all year and she hasn’t shown up once and then she blames me. Oh, you didn’t tell me what time.”

Brown: You can set the time now ... you know we’re on the record.

Williams: “Yes! Set the time. Set the time.”

Brown: Can you believe that this is your life?

Williams: “Can I believe it’s my life? Yes and no. Yes, because I put in the work to be here. No, because it could be someone else, it could not be me at all. I’m happy my parents put a racket in my hand. I’m happy that it all worked out. It’s like, you never know how it’s going to turn out, but if you give the effort there’s always a chance.”

