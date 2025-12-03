Tennis stars Venus Williams and Madison Keys to clash at Charlotte Invitational

CHARLOTTE — The Queen City is gearing up to host some kings and queens of tennis.

The second-ever Charlotte Invitational will be on Thursday at the Spectrum Center.

Venus Williams takes on Madison Keys while Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz hit the court.

You can watch all the action on Channel 9 and Telemundo Charlotte from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., which will be followed by Eyewitness News Overtime and WSOC at 11 p.m.

