Changes are on the table again for Birkdale Village

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Changes are on the table once again for Birkdale Village.

The owner of the property is asking the Huntersville Town Board to allow a 125-room hotel, 150 apartments, 26,000 square feet of additional retail, and more than 122,000 square feet of new office space.

Last year, plans for changes at Birkdale Village were rejected by the former Huntersville Town Board.

The entire board has since been replaced.

“I think that if it will boost the economy, that it’s a great idea,” said Kim Dawsey, owner of Monkee’s of Lake Norman. “However, there are factors involved that they will need to tend to.”

Monkee’s of Lake Norman is in Birkdale Village and Dawsey remembers when the town board shot down the plans for an expansion in 2023.

The plan then called for 350 apartments and now, the developer scaled back.

Even with the changes, resident Justen Kraemer said he’s still against the request.

“Stop building because we have no more room,” he said.

The request includes two parking decks and Kraemer said he’s worried about the traffic impact the growth will create.

“Everybody’s going to try to scram here to get here, and there’s not going to be anywhere to park,” he said.

“The traffic is an issue already,” Dawsey said.

Kraemer said he is content with the attraction Birkdale Village already brings.

“This is already done, so why ruin a good thing?” Kraemer said.

A public hearing is scheduled for Jan. 7.

