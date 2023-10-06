Changes coming to dangerous intersection in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C — A dangerous intersection in Union County is set to receive some upgrades.

Thousands of people drive through Potter Road and Pleasant Plain Road in Stallings. And for years, David Allison has made it his mission to fix the road.

“I do enjoy being a little bit of a rebel. Somebody’s got to; somebody’s got to stand up,” Allison said.

Data from the Department of Transportation shows that in the last five years, there have been 60 crashes at that intersection.

However, last week, the Town of Stallings announced that it would be handing over the funding to fix the road.

