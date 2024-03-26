Changes may be coming for triplexes in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council is considering modifying the Unified Development Ordinance to limit where triplexes can be built.

Duplexes and triplexes can currently be built on lots zoned for single-family homes.

The city council is considering changing that so triplexes can only be built on corner lots.

The city said since the UDO went into effect last year, 140 duplexes and 20 triplexes have been built.

