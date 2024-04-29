4-year-old hurt in accidental shooting in University City

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating an accidental shooting involving a four-year-old in the University City area.

Police said Sunday night that a 4-year-old was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand with non-life threatening injuries. The shooting happened along Wheatside Drive. It was a result of an accidental shooting with an unsecured firearm. The child’s father took him to the hospital for treatment.

Charges are currently pending and the case remains open.

The child is expected to be okay.

