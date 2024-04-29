Local

4-year-old hurt in accidental shooting in University City

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating an accidental shooting involving a four-year-old in the University City area.

Police said Sunday night that a 4-year-old was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand with non-life threatening injuries. The shooting happened along Wheatside Drive. It was a result of an accidental shooting with an unsecured firearm. The child’s father took him to the hospital for treatment.

ALSO READ: Shooting kills 21-year-old in southwest Charlotte

Charges are currently pending and the case remains open.

The child is expected to be okay.

(WATCH BELOW: 2 treated by MEDIC after large apartment fire in south Charlotte)

2 treated by MEDIC after large apartment fire in south Charlotte

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read