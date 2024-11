MONROE, N.C. — Monroe High School’s Jordan Young once again claimed Channel 9′s Big 22 Player of the Year.

Sports director Phil Orban presented Young with a trophy and a $10,000 check for his school on Friday.

>>Click here to check out Channel 9′s High School Football Page

In the video at the top of this webpage, Orban spoke with Young about his dominant season and the support from the Monroe community.

VIDEO: 2024 Big 22 Finalist: Jordan Young

2024 Big 22 Finalist: Jordan Young





















©2024 Cox Media Group