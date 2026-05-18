2 women accused of redeeming nearly $11.5K in stolen South Carolina lottery tickets

CHARLOTTE — Darlene F. Helms, 67, and Yoisha Renee Merrell Chambers, 47, have been charged with intent to defraud and with counterfeiting game tickets after allegedly passing approximately 369 stolen scratch-off lottery tickets, officials at the South Carolina Enforcement Division stated. The women are accused of redeeming the tickets for approximately $11,478 between March 11 and March 18, at an In & Out Mini Mart in Pageland.

The charges followed an investigation by SLED, which was requested by the South Carolina Education Lottery. Helms and Chambers were employees of the In & Out Mini Mart, located at 1210 W. McGregor St., at the time the lottery tickets were stolen. Video surveillance captured the suspects as they redeemed the tickets for cash prizes.

After being charged, Helms and Chambers were booked into the Chesterfield County Detention Center. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division noted that an affiant and other individuals are prepared to serve as witnesses in the case. Both women are accused of acting with intent to defraud the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case against Helms and Chambers.

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