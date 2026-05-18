Man charged with 1st-degree murder in west Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — A 43-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Odell Davis in west Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police took Lionel Rodrigues Smith into custody after 50-year-old Davis died from gunshot wounds in the 8100 block of Paw Club Drive shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service on Sunday evening. Upon arrival, police discovered Davis suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Charlotte Fire Department pronounced Davis dead at the scene.

Police reported that an altercation took place, and neighbors in the area told authorities they heard at least three shots fired. Division officers quickly identified Smith as a suspect in the case.

Smith faces charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

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