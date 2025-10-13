Channel 9, Renaissance Festival collect coats for children in need

CHARLOTTE — On Sunday, a donation of a new or gently worn coat was your ticket into the Renaissance Festival.

It’s part of Channel 9’s annual Coats for Kids drive.

We often work with the festival to collect donations and Crisis Assistance Ministry gets the coats to kids who need them.

The Renaissance Festival runs through Nov. 23, open every Saturday and Sunday.

Last year, Channel 9’s community donated 36,976 coats during our drive.

WATCH: Family gives back to Hemby Children’s Hospital with toy donation

Family gives back to Hemby Children’s Hospital with toy donation

©2025 Cox Media Group