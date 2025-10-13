Local

Channel 9, Renaissance Festival collect coats for children in need

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Renaissance Festival
CHARLOTTE — On Sunday, a donation of a new or gently worn coat was your ticket into the Renaissance Festival.

It’s part of Channel 9’s annual Coats for Kids drive.

We often work with the festival to collect donations and Crisis Assistance Ministry gets the coats to kids who need them.

The Renaissance Festival runs through Nov. 23, open every Saturday and Sunday.

Last year, Channel 9’s community donated 36,976 coats during our drive.

