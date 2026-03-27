Channel 9 sits down with Hornets center Moussa Diabaté

CHARLOTTE — The surging Charlotte Hornets could be on the verge of ending their playoff drought, and they play five games over the next week.

And one of the key pieces that could help Charlotte make history is center Moussa Diabaté.

Channel 9’s DaShawn Brown spoke to him about his journey to becoming a key piece for the team.

“I feel like my story, my whole life, has always been me going through different stages,” Diabaté said. “Especially coming in at the beginning, there was just no certainty.”

Diabaté signed with the Hornets just last year on a two-way contract, going back and forth to the G League. Now he is thriving in the Hornets’ starting five.

Moussa Diabaté Moussa Diabaté dunking. (WSOC)

“I don’t know if there’s anybody that we’ve ever talked to about you that doesn’t note your energy, your motor, your passion,” Diabaté said. “That’s got to come from somewhere, something or someone that’s inspiring the way you show up. What is that for you?

Diabaté came to the United States alone at 14 years old to pursue basketball. Both of his parents immigrated from West Africa to his native France. That’s where he recognized their drive.

“My mom didn’t go to school so she didn’t know how to read or write so she had to figure out herself,” Diabaté said. “Even getting to the train. She couldn’t read the stations so she had to put things in different stations just to remember, OK boom, I’ve got to, you know… Come down to the station."

>> You can watch the Hornets take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Channel 9 tomorrow at 6 p.m.

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