Channel 9 sits down with Panthers linebacker Nic Scourton

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers celebrated a win against the Miami Dolphins following a dramatic comeback last Sunday.

This Sunday, the team is facing off against the Dallas Cowboys, staying at home at the Bank of America Stadium again.

The players are getting ready for the game with the Panthers’ defense warning the Cowboys to “buckle up.”

But it’s the rookies, specifically, who are the talk of the town this Sunday. In the Panthers’ last wins, rookies have been making plays early and often.

Linebacker Nic Scourton is one of the rookies who is always in the mix. He sat down with Channel 9’s Phil Orban this week to talk about what he’s learning on the job.

See Phil Orban’s full conversation with Nic Scourton in the video at the top of this page.

