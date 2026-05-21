The Political Beat Candidate Guide: South Carolina State Treasurer

Two Democrats are vying to be the Democratic nominee for State Treasurer: Vincent Coe and Trav Robertson Jr.

The winner will face incumbent Republican Curtis Loftis in November.

Vincent Coe (D)

Vincent Coe

What is your occupation?

Bank officer at United Community Bank, small business & farm owner

Why are you running?

To Move South Carolina Forward and restore accountability and transparency to the State Treasurer’s Office. When elected, I’ll fix our State Pension Plan, which is underfunded by $24 Billion. Over $850 Million unclaimed money sits in our state coffers. That money belongs to the citizens. When elected, I will modernize existing processes and controls to return that money to the rightful owners.

What’s the most pressing issue facing the state’s finances today, and how would you address it in office?

The $1.8 Billion Accounting Error that resulted in the South Carolina Senate to take a vote (33-8) of “no confidence,” - to remove the incumbent from office in 2025. If elected, I will champion the “Palmetto Promise,” which represents six commitments - no fluff. To learn more about my how I plan to address every pressing issue facing our state, voters may visit - https://vincentforsc.com/palmetto-promise.

What sets you apart from your opponents?

$70 Billion. That’s how much money the State Treasurer oversees - taxpayer dollars, retirement funds, children’s college savings plan. I’ve served as a Bank Examiner for both the FDIC and Federal Reserve - auditing financial institutions and safeguarding the money of everyday Americans. I know how to follow the money to ensure that the numbers add up for every South Carolinian. The bottom line is that I am qualified and prepared to Lead on Day 1!

Trav Robertson Jr. (D)

Trav Robertson

What is your occupation?

Political Advisor and Consultant and Former Deputy State Treasure

Why are you running?

I am running for State Treasurer because many South Carolinians have raised concerns about transparency and financial oversight. I believe the office should provide clear information, responsible management of public funds, and consistent accountability. My focus is on strengthening financial systems and improving public confidence in how state resources are handled.

What is the most pressing issue facing the state’s finances today, and how would you address it?

A major challenge is the public’s uncertainty about how taxpayer dollars are managed. Outdated systems, limited oversight, and inconsistent reporting have contributed to that concern. As Treasurer, I would prioritize modernizing financial tools, improving internal controls, increasing transparency, and working collaboratively with state agencies and lawmakers to strengthen accountability.

What sets you apart from your opponents?

I bring experience in business and public‑sector leadership. My approach emphasizes professionalism, financial stewardship, and a commitment to improving how state resources are managed. I view the Treasurer’s role as one centered on competence, transparency, and responsible oversight.

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