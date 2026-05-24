Crash shuts down Poplar Tent Road in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — We’re asking police for more information about a crash that shut down a road in Concord for hours.

The crash happened before noon Sunday on Poplar Tent Road at Kings Crossing Drive. That’s between I-85 and George Lyles Parkway.

At the scene, police blocked the road and a tow truck backed up to a section of a fence that had been knocked down.

We’re asking the Concord Police Department for more information about the driver, and what may have caused the crash.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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