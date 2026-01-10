CHARLOTTE — There are a few building blocks on the Carolina Panthers roster that have helped get them to where they are.

General Manager Dan Morgan says Safety Tre’von Moehrig was a priority in free agency. He signed a three-year deal worth $51 million in the offseason.

Moehrig has proven to be worth the price tag with 103 total tackles, three sacks, and an interception on the season.

Moehrig sat down with Channel 9 about his role with the Panthers and his first experience in the playoffs since his rookie season.

“Just the atmosphere. Everything that’s riding on the line, it’s win or go home...but when you get into the stadium, you can just feel the atmosphere, it’s different. You’ve got the crowd,” Moehrig said on the playoffs. “You’re usually one of only a couple of games on, and so I wouldn’t say it’s a lot of pressure, but you definitely feel like it’s a different atmosphere. It’s super fun in that aspect.”

>> Watch the full interview with Moehrig in the videos on this webpage.

VIDEO Part II: Channel 9 sits down with Panthers Safety Tre’von Moehrig

Channel 9 sits down with Panthers Safety Tre’von Moehrig Part 2

©2026 Cox Media Group