Panthers to receive special invocation prayer before Wild Card game

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers will receive a special blessing before taking on the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs Saturday.

Rabbi Asher Knight will give an invocation prayer ahead of kickoff at 4:30 p.m.

It’s the blessing given on the PA system before the national anthem.

He says it means just as much to the teams and players as it does to the fans.

“I won’t be there to tell anyone what to believe or to favor one side, the focus is going to be on dignity, on character, on how we treat one another under pressure,” Knight said.

Knight said he couldn’t guarantee a win for the Panthers, but remember, they beat the Rams in the regular season 31-28.

