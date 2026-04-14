Channel 9’s ‘Hornets Playoff Push’ special

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets are coming home to the Spectrum Center for a massive matchup with the Miami Heat.

After finding a winning formula, it’s now time to win or go home.

>>Buy tickets here.

The Hornets’ playoff drought has been well-documented. It’s been a decade since they’ve made the playoffs.

If they’re going to snap that drought, they’ve got to fight through the Play-in Tournament Tuesday night to get there.

>>Watch Channel 9’s “Hornets Playoff Push” in the videos below.

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