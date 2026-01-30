Chaos erupts as North Mecklenburg High School basketball game turns violent

CHARLOTTE — A high school basketball game between North Mecklenburg High School and West Charlotte High School ended in a brawl Thursday night. The altercation involved both players and adults who rushed onto the court from the stands.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials described the event as an altercation involving several students and adults on the basketball court following a tightly contested rivalry game.

The chaos included a player pushing a coach to the floor and spectators joining the fray as the final buzzer sounded.

Video of the incident shows a player from North Mecklenburg High School pushing a West Charlotte High School coach to the ground. Our partners at the Charlotte Observer identified the official as assistant coach Clark Camp.

Other footage from the scene shows a North Mecklenburg player being dragged off the hardwood as the crowd rushed the court.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed that no police report was filed regarding the incident.

However, the school district informed parents in a message that the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Police Department is actively investigating the situation in collaboration with administrators from both schools.

Mothers waiting in the car line at West Charlotte High School on Friday shared their reactions to the video of the brawl. Many expressed concern that the situation escalated beyond a typical athletic rivalry.

“It almost makes you wanna take your children out of school,” one mother said after viewing the footage. Another parent described the scene as “crazy” and “ridiculous.”

The presence of adults in the melee was a primary concern for local parents. One resident noted that while “kids gonna be kids,” seeing adults involved in the court-side chaos was unacceptable. “This is just ridiculous,” the parent said.

District officials have not released the names of any students or staff members who may face punishment.

A statement from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools noted that confidentiality laws prevent the district from sharing specific disciplinary outcomes or the identities of those involved in the ongoing investigation.

