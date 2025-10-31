Video shows officer slamming person during fight at West Charlotte High School; CMS investigating

CHARLOTTE — Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are investigating a violent fight that occurred at West Charlotte High School.

The incident took place in the bus lot as school was letting out in the afternoon, with dozens of students gathered around to watch the altercation.

The video, sent by a viewer, shows officers attempting to break up the fight while students form a circle around the scene.

At one point in the video, an officer is seen picking someone up and slamming them to the ground, after which the person appears to be hurt.

Parents have expressed their upset over the incident, particularly regarding the officer’s actions captured in the video.

The condition of the person who was slammed to the ground is currently unknown, and it is unclear if Medic responded to the incident.

A spokesperson with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools also released a statement addressing the incident, saying:

“We are aware of the fights that occurred at West Charlotte High School this Friday afternoon and have reviewed the video circulating online. We recognize that this footage is deeply concerning and difficult to watch.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and CMPD are actively investigating. While we are unable to share details regarding an ongoing investigation, we want to assure our community that we are taking this situation very seriously.

Every student deserves to feel safe and be safe at school. Safety of our students and staff are our top priority."

CMS has not yet provided further details about the investigation into the fight.

