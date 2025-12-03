Charges dropped against CMS Volunteer coach accused of shooting into home

CHARLOTTE — Investigators have dropped charges against a Charlotte volunteer coach who was accused of shooting into a home.

In late October, Dia’Mond Johnson was arrested after he was accused of shooting into the home of a woman he had argued with.

According to the Charlotte Observer, three people were inside the home at the time of the incident.

However, investigators eventually dropped the charges due to a lack of evidence.

Johnson was originally a volunteer coach at Ballantyne Ridge High School.

But the school’s principal told the Observer that he is no longer allowed to volunteer at any CMS school.

