Charges dropped against CMS Volunteer coach accused of shooting into home

CHARLOTTE — Investigators have dropped charges against a Charlotte volunteer coach who was accused of shooting into a home.
In late October, Dia’Mond Johnson was arrested after he was accused of shooting into the home of a woman he had argued with.
According to the Charlotte Observer, three people were inside the home at the time of the incident.
However, investigators eventually dropped the charges due to a lack of evidence.
Johnson was originally a volunteer coach at Ballantyne Ridge High School.
But the school’s principal told the Observer that he is no longer allowed to volunteer at any CMS school.
