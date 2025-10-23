CMS coach charged in Charlotte shooting incident

CHARLOTTE — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a shooting involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools coach, police announced Wednesday.

Police say 27-year-old Dia’Mond Johnson was arrested by York County deputies in South Carolina Wednesday for allegedly shooting into occupied property.

The York County Sheriff’s Office worked in collaboration with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to make the arrest. He faces two counts of shooting into occupied property and is currently awaiting extradition to Mecklenburg County.

Officials say the incident did not occur on school property and did not involve any students, teachers, or school facilities. Johnson was a non-faculty member coach with CMS.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

Channel 9 is asking CMS for more information about Johnson.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

