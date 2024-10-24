Charges dropped against daycare worker accused of child abuse

CHARLOTTE — Charges have been dropped against a daycare worker accused of child abuse.

Earlier this year, Channel 9 obtained a Live Photo of young kids seemingly piled into a car with no seat belts.

It led to misdemeanor child abuse charges against Leslye Torrence, a director at Midwood Learning Academy.

On Thursday, the state dropped those charges citing insufficient evidence. They said Torrence was not seen in any footage and there’s no further evidence that shows she knew about the circumstances shown in the video.

The dismissal paperwork says two of Torrence’s employees were responsible for driving the car shown in the video. It says Torrence suspended them both and that criminal charges against them have yet to be served.

