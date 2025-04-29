Memorial to be held for Hickory man killed in eastern North Carolina

KINSTON, N.C. — A memorial service is planned on Wednesday for a beloved Hickory man who was killed in Kinston in eastern North Carolina.

Brad Brady was found stabbed to death on April 9 at his secondary home, and police still haven’t made an arrest.

Everyone who Channel 9’s Dave Faherty spoke with said Brady had an impact on their lives.

He was part-owner of the Rosa Vista Assisted Living Center and lived in the independent living apartments on the property where the homicide happened.

Friends shared photos of Brady who they described as a gentle giant with a big heart.

On April 9, Kinston police said they got a call about a shooting, and when they arrived, they found Brady near his front door, dead from a stab wound to his chest.

Police said they don’t have any new leads in the case and no new information on the homicide. They said Brady was a part-time resident in Kinston, where he partly owned the facility.

He also had a home in Hickory where he spent time with family and friends.

The residents in Kinston told Faherty that Brady went out of his way to help others.

The memorial will be on the property of the assisted-living facility.

Starting at 5 p.m. on Channel 9, Faherty will have the latest on the investigation and ask what the motive was for killing Brady.

VIDEO: Hickory man stabbed to death in eastern North Carolina, police say