Charges dropped against Hornets’ Miles Bridges in domestic violence incident

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Miles Bridges Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges moves upcourt during the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on March 28, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. Bridges says he may be back in the NBA soon, returning to play for the Hornets. Bridges tells The Associated Press it has been a long process and he might be playing in March. Bridges attended Michigan State's home game against No. 17 Indiana on Tuesday night, Feb. 21. Bridges has not played this season while under an NBA investigation. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones, File.)

CHARLOTTE — The state of North Carolina has dropped charges related to a domestic violence incident against Charlotte Hornets’ Miles Bridges, for “lack of sufficient evidence,” according to court documents filed on Tuesday.

Bridges was accused of violating a protective order during a custody exchange On Oct. 6, 2023.

He was charged with three criminal counts, including a domestic violence protective order violation, misdemeanor child abuse, and injury to personal property.

Those were dropped.

The court documents filed on Tuesday stated that the victim gave different stories on who caused damage to her car’s windshield. The children were in the car at the time.

The victim initially told police a female at the house caused the damage but told them a few days later it was Bridges.

Then the victim told prosecutors she was unsure how her car was damaged.

“Given the lack of sufficient, evidence necessary to overcome the inconsistency of these accounts, the state would not be successful at trial,” according to the court filing.

A separate charge for violating a domestic violence protection order stemming from an incident in January 2023 was also dropped, according to court records.

