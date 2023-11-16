Charges filed against Lincoln County man after livestock found dead

VALE, N.C. — Deputies in Lincoln County say charges have been filed against the owner of livestock that were found deceased and malnourished.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office announced the charges on Thursday against 41-year-old Clayton Robert Tallent of Vale.

It started with numerous tips about livestock running free from Tallent’s property. Tallent had been given several written citations and misdemeanor criminal charges, but investigators started looking into Tallent’s property.

Deputies helped Lincoln County Animal Services with a search warrant at North Brook Number Three School Road and found several livestock in bad condition. The sheriff’s office says some livestock was found deceased, and others were malnourished.

The sheriff’s office says Tallent is being charged with two counts of felony cruelty to animals and two counts of misdemeanor “allowing livestock to run at large.” As of Thursday afternoon, the arrest warrants hadn’t been served yet, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities say livestock was removed from the property.

