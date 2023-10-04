Charleston ranked the best city in the US by Condé Nast Traveler readers

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston has been ranked the best city in the country by readers of Condé Nast Traveler, the magazine announced.

According to WPDE, it’s the second year in a row the Holy City has won the honor, and the 12th time in the last 13 years.

In 2022, South Carolina saw an estimated $29 billion economic impact from tourism. In Charleston, researchers estimate tourism had a $12.8 billion economic impact.

The port city beat out Greenville, South Carolina and Savannah, Georgia, for the Condé Nast honor. It was selected out of 10 total U.S. cities.

A drive from Charlotte to Charleston is a little more than 3 hours long.

Charleston was founded in 1670 but relocated to its current location in 1680.

