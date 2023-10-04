Local

Charleston ranked the best city in the US by Condé Nast Traveler readers

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

The Pineapple Fountain The Pineapple Fountain at the Charleston Waterfront Park in Charleston, South Carolina.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston has been ranked the best city in the country by readers of Condé Nast Traveler, the magazine announced.

According to WPDE, it’s the second year in a row the Holy City has won the honor, and the 12th time in the last 13 years.

In 2022, South Carolina saw an estimated $29 billion economic impact from tourism. In Charleston, researchers estimate tourism had a $12.8 billion economic impact.

The port city beat out Greenville, South Carolina and Savannah, Georgia, for the Condé Nast honor. It was selected out of 10 total U.S. cities.

A drive from Charlotte to Charleston is a little more than 3 hours long.

Charleston was founded in 1670 but relocated to its current location in 1680.

