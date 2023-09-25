Clean-tech unicorn Palmetto moving HQ to Charlotte’s South End from Charleston

CHARLOTTE — A clean-technology company that achieved unicorn status in 2021 is moving its headquarters to Charlotte from Charleston, South Carolina, in October.

Palmetto, a clean-energy software company, is setting down roots in South End at 1616 Camden Road. That office, which will be 7,000 square feet in phase one this fall, can accommodate up to 200 employees. As part of phase two, the company plans to expand the headquarters to a total of 16,000 square feet in 2024.

Chris Kemper, founder, chairman and CEO at Palmetto, said the firm started its transition to Charlotte earlier this year and was attracted to the city’s talent pool in the innovation space. With a mission to “lead the world towards a clean energy future,” the company hopes to execute that initiative locally as well.

