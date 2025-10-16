Charlotte 49ers relieve athletic director Mike Hill of duties

CHARLOTTE — UNC Charlotte announced Thursday that Mike Hill will no longer serve as the athletic director for the Charlotte 49ers.

The school says the decision was made in response to the changing landscape of higher education athletics, requiring a new strategic approach.

Hill has led the program for the last seven years and helped Charlotte make a move to the American Conference.

“Over the past seven years, Mike has led our athletics department with deep commitment,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber.“His hiring of Head Football Coach Tim Albin has also set us on a path toward success,” Gaber added.

During the interim period, Jesh Humphrey, vice chancellor for institutional integrity and general counsel, will oversee the athletics department as the university searches for a replacement.

