Charlotte 5k celebrates 40 years of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

CHARLOTTE — This October marks the 40th anniversary of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the American Cancer Society celebrated with the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk at Symphony Park on Saturday.

The event featured a 5K walk and a one-mile option, along with music, food trucks, and a celebration of cancer survivors, their families, and caregivers. The walk aimed to raise awareness and encourage early detection, organizers said.

“If coming here today will make one person get a mammogram, do a self-check, or think twice, then that’s why I’m here,” said one participant.

See more from the event in the video at the top of this page.

WATCH: Brandon Miller’s mom shares insight into her battle with cancer

Brandon Miller's mom shares insight into her battle with cancer

©2025 Cox Media Group