SC lawmakers to unveil ‘Logan’s Law’ a year after 22-year-old’s death in Columbia home invasion

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Lawmakers in South Carolina will unveil Logan’s Law Wednesday in honor of the 22-year-old Waxhaw woman who was killed during a home invasion in Columbia a year ago.

Police say Logan Federico was visiting friends on May 3, 2025, when Alexander Dickey broke into the place she was staying, shot and killed her, then robbed the home. Records show Dickey had a lengthy criminal history before the murder, and lawmakers argue he never should have been on the street.

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Now, Federico’s family and South Carolina legislators are taking steps to ensure what happened to her, doesn’t happen to anyone else. Logan’s Law would create a public registry of violent offenders and push for better data sharing between state and federal agencies.

In October 2025, Channel 9 spoke to Logan’s father, passionate in his fight for justice. He said his daughter’s death never should have happened.

“A career criminal that should not have been on the street,” Stephen Federico said. “He probably would have done over 140 years in prison and would have never met Logan.”

Logan Federico’s parents will join Sen. Lindsey Graham and Congressman Russel Fry at Wednesday’s announcement in Myrtle Beach. They hope the new legislation will bring much-needed accountability and change to the criminal justice system.

“Logan was this vibrant person who had a zest for life, like no other that I’ve seen,” her father said. “The system is broken, and I plan to turn it on its head.”

Tune in to Eyewitness News for continuing coverage throughout the day.

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