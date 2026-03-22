Charlotte 5k raises $231k to fund the fight against breast cancer

CHARLOTTE — More than 1,300 people participated in the 14th annual Run Jen Run 5K and festival, raising over $231,000 for the local breast cancer community.

The event benefits the Go Jen Go Foundation, which provides financial assistance to families affected by breast cancer in the greater Charlotte area.

The annual event carries on the legacy of co-founder Jen Pagani, who passed away from the disease 12 years ago, organizers said. Pagani originally dreamed of hosting a 5K race, which led to the inaugural Run Jen Run in 2013.

The event featured several activities beyond the 5K race, including a fun run and a festival. Participants had access to live music and a family fun zone throughout the day. Local food and beverage vendors also participated alongside community-driven sponsors who showcased their businesses.

Organizers said they established specific areas to support those impacted by breast cancer, including Jen’s Garden of Hope. The space was designed to honor and remember individuals affected by the disease.

A Hope Village was also created to provide breast cancer patients with a space to relax and connect with one another.

All proceeds from the fundraiser support the Go Jen Go Foundation. The organization focuses its efforts on families within the greater Charlotte area. Since the inaugural race in 2013, the event has served as a primary means of funding the foundation’s mission to alleviate financial burdens for those with a diagnosis.

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