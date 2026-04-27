NC man wins largest ever Fast Play jackpot

RALEIGH — Montfort Faulkner, of Cary, bought a Fast Play ticket and won a $1,578,846 jackpot, the largest Fast Play win in North Carolina Education Lottery history, officials with the organization announced on Monday.

Faulkner bought the $20 Jackpot 777 ticket on Feb. 3 from the Publix on Kildaire Farm Road in Cary.

At the time of the win, the Fast Play jackpot reached $1,378,846. Since Faulkner purchased a $20 ticket, he received 100% of the jackpot plus $200,000 cash.

He collected his money on Friday and after taxes, took home $1,136,933.

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