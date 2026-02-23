Charlotte to add 145 affordable housing units with city funding

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council may be spending $4 million to help a nonprofit create 145 affordable housing units.
Monday night, city leaders will vote on whether to give $4.1 million to historic West End partners.
The units would be built on West Trade Street next to the streetcar.
The money comes from the Housing Trust Fund and fee-in-lieu funds that developers pay into to increase density.
