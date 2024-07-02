Charlotte Airport policy cracking down on homelessness goes into effect

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) has officially implemented a new Airport Premises Access policy. The policy did not require the approval of Charlotte City Council. It dictates who is allowed to be on airport property and was put in place in response to a growing number of people experiencing homelessness inside the terminal.

The new policy applies to the terminal building, hourly deck and all adjacent roads, sidewalks and areas. It says access to the airport is restricted to only those who have a business purpose. The airport defines a business purpose as ticketed passengers, people who provide assistance to or greet/drop off a ticketed passenger, CLT Badge holders, those with CLT-issued permits or passes, unbadged employees, contractors, vendors or invitees of CLT, CLT tenants, airlines or governmental agencies having jurisdiction over activities within the airport premises and individuals attending an organized tour and/or official event hosted or approved by CLT.

According to the policy, violations may result in temporary or permanent removal from the airport. The policy can be enforced by CLT employees or CMPD officers.

“Safety and security is of paramount concern and a high priority for the airport,” the scope of the policy says. “With the ever-increasing number of passengers utilizing CLT, the Airport is facing unprecedented activity within the airport premises. This substantial growth highlights the need for CLT to continually evolve and adopt its approach to maintaining a high level of safety and security for those who use and work at the airport.”

Channel 9 has been covering the issue for months. In April, Charlotte Douglas International Airport officials briefed Charlotte City Council on their plans to implement the policy.

In a memo sent to Charlotte City Councilmembers last week, airport officials said it is common for this policy to be put in place.

“The presence of those experiencing homelessness is not unusual among airports across the country, particularly in winter months, Aviation Director Haley Gentry wrote. “CLT observed an uptick in persons experiencing homelessness during the colder months, and with the warming temperatures, the number of unhoused individuals at CLT has been far fewer.”

Hearts for Invisible Charlotte Coalition

For the past year, the Hearts for Invisible Charlotte Coalition has been conducting outreach at the airport. A spokesperson for the airport says Charlotte Douglas officials plan to pursue a supplemental direct contract with the nonprofit. Mecklenburg County provided Hearts for Invisible Charlotte with $650,000 to conduct homeless outreach across the county.

In 14 months, Hearts for Invisible Charlotte has assisted 350 people through its street outreach programs. That means helping them find housing or getting them back to family and friends.

“I’ve got rockstars working for me and people who really get it,” founder Jessica Lefkowitz said. “People who really go outside every day with a sense of urgency to get people off the streets.”

The nonprofit regularly helps out people experiencing homelessness at the airport. A direct contract will allow the nonprofit to have a dedicated person at the airport more often.

“I don’t ever want to see people get criminalized for being houseless,” Lefkowitz said.

The group’s outreach specialist for the airport is Erron Orr. He tries to get to know each person experiencing homelessness so he can best help them.

“It is really just walking up to individuals and trying to build that rapport with that person, trying to find out as much information as you can,” he said.

He recently was able to connect a couple living at the airport with bus tickets to Kentucky so they can return to family.

Lefkowitz says the work is rewarding and help is always needed.

“Everybody wants to know the secret sauce. I think it’s commitment,” she said. “We operate with ethical urgency.”

For more information on how to help Hearts for Invisible Charlotte, click here.

