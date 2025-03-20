Charlotte animal cruelty case under investigation after community outcry

CHARLOTTE — Authorities are investigating a case of animal cruelty after a video surfaced online showing a man using physical force against a dog.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control was alerted to the video on March 15, 2025, and contacted CMPD to initiate an investigation.

The dog was located and seized by CMPD officers and ACC on March 17, 2025, and was examined by a veterinarian at a local emergency hospital.

The suspect, identified as Connor De’Leon Howard, 20, turned himself in to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office on March 18, after warrants for felony animal cruelty were obtained.

The dog remains under the care of ACC following its examination by a veterinarian.

The case remains active, and authorities are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

