Former Charlotte high school football standout selected in first round of NFL Draft

CHARLOTTE — Former Charlotte high school football standout KC Concepcion is heading to the Cleveland Browns.

Concepcion, a wide receiver who played at North Carolina State and Texas A&M, was selected with the 24th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Concepcion was born in New York but grew up in the Queen City.

Channel 9’s Eli Brand was at Concepcion’s watch party, which was surrounded by family and friends.

“My family is the reason why I’m here,” Concepcion said. “Just being able to celebrate with them is just amazing.”

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