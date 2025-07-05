Charlotte animal shelter at capacity with lost pets following Independence Day fireworks

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control shelter announced that it is at maximum capacity following Independence Day.

The shelter announced Friday night that it had zero kennels available starting around 10 p.m., due to an increase in lost pets following Independence Day fireworks.

Officials said they have already connected two pets with their owners because of their microchip information. Shelter officials asked that pet owners check to make sure their pets’ microchip information is updated.

The shelter has asked that those with lost pets check its website or visit the shelter in person.

Shelter officials are also encouraging people to foster pets or take them on staycations.

“Even short-term fosters make a lifesaving difference right now,” officials said in a statement.

The shelter is also participating in the Bissell Pet Foundation Empty the Shelters program, which reduces adoption fees.

Officials said the days after July 4 are the busiest days of the year for shelters nationwide.

