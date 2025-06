CHARLOTTE — The city of Charlotte wants to keep you from tripping on the sidewalk.

Charlotte City Council approved a $1.4 million contract with precision safe sidewalks.

The city says the contract will provide services to remove concrete tripping hazards from sidewalks, curb ramps and concrete curbing.

Charlotte maintains 2,600 miles of sidewalk and over 32,000 curb ramps.

