Charlotte city leaders approve $2M expansion for 911 call center

Charlotte’s 911 call center is going to expand. — Charlotte’s 911 call center is going to expand.

Charlotte City Council voted Monday night to spend nearly $2 million on a project, which will expand the center’s telecommunicator capacity to deal with an increase in call volume.

The city says there will also be new interior finishes, operator consoles, and improvements to critical systems, including HVAC, electrical, and the center’s uninterruptible power supply.

VIDEO: 911 calls provide insight into deadly DoorDash shooting in Uptown

911 calls provide insight into deadly DoorDash shooting in Uptown

©2025 Cox Media Group