CHARLOTTE — Communities across the Charlotte area honored those who paid the ultimate sacrifice by volunteering, laying flags, attending memorial services, and more on Memorial Day this year.

At Gethsemane Cemetery and Memorial Gardens in North Charlotte, many gathered for an outdoor service.

Veterans spoke about their time in service. Some gave speeches about those they lost in the line of duty. Doves were released in honor of those who fought and died for freedom. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Honor Guard performed a special presentation.

Vietnam veteran Richard A. Lewis told Channel 9 that Memorial Day is an important part of remembering every soldier’s sacrifice.

“We have to recognize the sacrifices that the veterans that came before us and the veterans who were with me when I was in Vietnam,” he said. “They always showed up for their duty.”

0 of 16 Charlotte-area communities celebrate Memorial Day, honor fallen service members Charlotte-area communities celebrate Memorial Day, honor fallen service members Charlotte-area communities celebrate Memorial Day, honor fallen service members Charlotte-area communities celebrate Memorial Day, honor fallen service members Charlotte-area communities celebrate Memorial Day, honor fallen service members Charlotte-area communities celebrate Memorial Day, honor fallen service members Charlotte-area communities celebrate Memorial Day, honor fallen service members Charlotte-area communities celebrate Memorial Day, honor fallen service members Charlotte-area communities celebrate Memorial Day, honor fallen service members Charlotte-area communities celebrate Memorial Day, honor fallen service members Charlotte-area communities celebrate Memorial Day, honor fallen service members Charlotte-area communities celebrate Memorial Day, honor fallen service members Charlotte-area communities celebrate Memorial Day, honor fallen service members Charlotte-area communities celebrate Memorial Day, honor fallen service members

In Kannapolis, city leaders had to cancel a parade due to weather, but they moved their ceremony indoors.

First Sergeant Terry Rodell, who has retired from the U.S. Marine Corps, gave a speech and was accompanied by several musical performances.

In Salisbury, the rain didn’t stop hundreds of volunteers from showing their appreciation for fallen soldiers.

The volunteers placed over 6,500 American flags on the graves of fallen soldiers at Salisbury National Cemetery Annex.

Afterward, everyone enjoyed a hot breakfast at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall.

And a local non-profit was working to make sure veterans felt seen on Memorial Day, said the organization’s founder.

The Veterans Social Center is a space for honorably discharged veterans who are facing mental health challenges.

The center in the West End Plaza is filled with memorabilia, mental health resources, and support for veterans.

WATCH: New Charlotte Museum of History exhibit celebrates Meck Dec day, Charlotte history

New Charlotte Museum of History exhibit celebrates Meck Dec day, Charlotte history

©2025 Cox Media Group